Playing outdoor amid start of dry season

Playing under the heat

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Baseco Compound residents do not mind the heat as they play basketball near the Pasig River in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday, the same day PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the country. The state weather bureau advised the public to “take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption” amid warmer conditions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News