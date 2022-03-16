Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Playing under the heat

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2022 09:25 PM

Playing outdoor amid start of dry season

Baseco Compound residents do not mind the heat as they play basketball near the Pasig River in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday, the same day PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the country. The state weather bureau advised the public to “take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption” amid warmer conditions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  summer   dry season   PAGASA   heat   basketball   Baseco   Tondo   tag-init   weather  