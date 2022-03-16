Playing outdoor amid start of dry season

MULTIMEDIA
Playing under the heat
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 16 2022 09:25 PM
Baseco Compound residents do not mind the heat as they play basketball near the Pasig River in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday, the same day PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the country. The state weather bureau advised the public to “take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption” amid warmer conditions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
