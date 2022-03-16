MULTIMEDIA

MMDA holds clearing operation along Mabuhay lanes as traffic increases

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority officers conduct clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Wednesday, in aid of decongesting EDSA. Increased mobility has been observed in Metro Manila after the region was placed under COVID-10 Alert Level 1 since March 1.