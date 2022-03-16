Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA holds clearing operation along Mabuhay lanes as traffic increases Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2022 12:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Metropolitan Manila Development Authority officers conduct clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Wednesday, in aid of decongesting EDSA. Increased mobility has been observed in Metro Manila after the region was placed under COVID-10 Alert Level 1 since March 1. Read More: COVID19 COVID-19 quarantine restrictions Alert level 1 MMDA clearing operation mobility traffic Mabuhay lane Quezon City /news/03/16/22/duterte-keeps-fuel-tax-oks-p200-monthly-subsidy-for-poor-families/entertainment/03/16/22/full-trailer-of-francine-diazs-bola-bola-launched/entertainment/03/16/22/lea-salonga-michael-buble-excited-for-sing-for-the-stars/news/03/16/22/pagasa-declares-start-of-dry-season/news/03/16/22/sayang-duterte-rejects-e-sabong-suspension-cites-billions-in-revenue