Marcos loot as fuel subsidy?

MULTIMEDIA

Group calls for recovery of Marcos ill-gotten wealth

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Akbayan Youth hold a protest in front of several gasoline stations along Kalayaan Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called on the government to suspend the collection of fuel excise tax to cushion the impact of successive oil price hikes. They also urged the government to retrieve the Marcos family’s ill-gotten wealth, which may be used to finance subsidies to financially-challenged Filipinos.