Alert Level 1 brings people outdoors

MULTIMEDIA

Adapting to the new normal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People spend time at a park in Marikina on Wednesday as Metro Manila and other areas remain under COVID-19 Alert Level. Authorities are looking at a countrywide imposition of future COVID-19 alert levels, and no longer per locality, Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said on the same day.