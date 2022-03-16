Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Adapting to the new normal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2022 06:31 PM | Updated as of Mar 16 2022 08:01 PM

Alert Level 1 brings people outdoors

People spend time at a park in Marikina on Wednesday as Metro Manila and other areas remain under COVID-19 Alert Level. Authorities are looking at a countrywide imposition of future COVID-19 alert levels, and no longer per locality, Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said on the same day. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Marikina   park   summer   Alert Level 1   new normal   alert level  