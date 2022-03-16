Alert Level 1 brings people outdoors

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Adapting to the new normal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2022 06:31 PM | Updated as of Mar 16 2022 08:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People spend time at a park in Marikina on Wednesday as Metro Manila and other areas remain under COVID-19 Alert Level. Authorities are looking at a countrywide imposition of future COVID-19 alert levels, and no longer per locality, Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said on the same day. Gov't eyes countrywide imposition of future COVID alert system As new normal dawns, anticipation grows of living without COVID fears Health workers back Alert Level 1 in NCR, but says keep masks on Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Marikina park summer Alert Level 1 new normal alert level /sports/03/16/22/boxing-charly-suarez-now-looking-to-fight-overseas/business/03/16/22/pc-sales-growth-in-ph-to-slow-but-remain-robust-idc/sports/03/16/22/mma-parr-eyes-100th-victory-with-folayang-bout/overseas/03/16/22/morgues-overflowing-as-hong-kong-suffers-deadly-covid-wave/life/03/16/22/mlbb-bakit-si-andrea-ang-piniling-gawan-ng-game-emote