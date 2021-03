MULTIMEDIA

Isolating COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Officials of Barangay 374 in Tambunting, Sta. Cruz, Manila City place caution tapes to isolate an area where a cluster of COVID-19 infections were reported, on Tuesday. The city government placed 6 barangays under a 4-day lockdown to conduct disease surveillance, extensive contact tracing and verification or testing and rapid risk assessment as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.