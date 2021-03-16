Home > News MULTIMEDIA Disinfecting communities in Manila Ted Aljibe, AFP Posted at Mar 16 2021 07:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A city government employee disinfects houses at an informal settlers area in Manila on Tuesday as the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has been surging to the highest level in months. The Philippines on Tuesday recorded its 5th straight day of daily infections breaching the 4,000-mark as it recorded 4,437 new cases while the positivity rate remained at over 10 percent for a week. PH logs 4,437 new COVID-19 cases, 5th straight day that daily count tops 4,000 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 disinfection Manila informal settlers multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/16/21/2-senior-citizen-na-nangingisda-sinita-dahil-di-rehistrado-ang-bangka/business/03/16/21/mga-manggagawa-bigyang-konsiderasyon-sa-metro-curfew-labor-group/life/03/16/21/watch-samantha-bernardo-in-thai-cooking-class-with-19-other-miss-grand-international-candidates/business/03/16/21/oil-drops-as-rising-stockpiles-compound-covid-19-demand-concerns/sports/03/16/21/volleyball-pvl-plans-for-rookie-draft-in-2022