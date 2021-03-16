MULTIMEDIA

Disinfecting communities in Manila

Ted Aljibe, AFP

A city government employee disinfects houses at an informal settlers area in Manila on Tuesday as the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has been surging to the highest level in months. The Philippines on Tuesday recorded its 5th straight day of daily infections breaching the 4,000-mark as it recorded 4,437 new cases while the positivity rate remained at over 10 percent for a week.