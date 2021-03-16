MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 checkpoints set up for public safety hours

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Philippine National Police man a checkpoint on the border of San Mateo, Rizal, and Marikina on Tuesday, a day after Metro Manila was put under a curfew in a bid to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Metro Manila mayors reintroduced a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 2 weeks after a majority of the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the capital region.