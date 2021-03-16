Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 checkpoints set up for public safety hours Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2021 10:41 PM | Updated as of Mar 16 2021 10:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Philippine National Police man a checkpoint on the border of San Mateo, Rizal, and Marikina on Tuesday, a day after Metro Manila was put under a curfew in a bid to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Metro Manila mayors reintroduced a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 2 weeks after a majority of the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the capital region. Metro Manila prohibits minors from going outdoors for 2 weeks 23 checkpoint inilatag sa QC simula Lunes Metro Manila mayors OK 2-week curfew as COVID-19 cases rise Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 curfew COVID-19 curfew Metro Manila curfew motorists public safety hours multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/03/16/21/rebel-priests-defy-vatican-vow-to-bless-same-sex-couples/overseas/03/16/21/britain-to-expand-nuclear-warhead-stockpile-by-over-40-as-global-threats-rise/sports/03/16/21/boxing-nietes-to-make-ring-return-on-april-3-after-more-than-2-years-off/news/03/16/21/denr-to-close-125-open-dumpsites-nationwide-by-marchs-end/news/03/16/21/fda-issues-warning-vs-ever-bilena-lip-and-cheek-tint-over-microbial-contamination