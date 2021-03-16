Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commemorating the arrival of the Magellan-Elcano expedition in the Philippines Photo courtesy of the National Quincentennial Committee Posted at Mar 16 2021 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Philippine Coast Guard BRP Suluan meets the Spanish Navy Training Ship Juan Sebastian Elcano at the Suluan waters in Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning. The Elcano is currently in the country to join Filipinos in commemorating the arrival of the Armada de Maluco (a.k.a., Magellan-Elcano expedition) that completed the first circumnavigation of the world. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) also unveiled the Suluan Quincentennial Marker in Suluan Island, the first of the 34 historical markers along the routes of the first circumnavigation in the Philippines. Spanish ship 'Elcano' to arrive in PH, relive world's first circumnavigation EXPLAINER: The importance of celebrating PH’s role in historic Magellan–Elcano circumnavigation Read More: Philippine Coast Guard BRP Suluan Spanish Navy Training Ship Juan Sebastian Elcano Suluan Guiuan Eastern Samar Armada de Maluco Magellan-Elcano expedition National Quincentennial Committee National Historical Commission of the Philippines Suluan Quincentennial Marker /entertainment/03/16/21/watch-her-impersonates-her-filipina-tita-after-grammy-win/business/03/16/21/walangtubig-ilang-lugar-sa-rizal-marso-17-18/news/03/16/21/philippines-secures-30-million-doses-of-novavax-covid-19-vaccine-galvez/business/03/16/21/all-digital-ing-philippines-to-offer-loans-says-still-no-fees-for-fund-transfers/overseas/03/16/21/israel-unearths-fragments-of-2000-year-old-biblical-scroll