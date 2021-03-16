MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating the arrival of the Magellan-Elcano expedition in the Philippines

Photo courtesy of the National Quincentennial Committee

Philippine Coast Guard BRP Suluan meets the Spanish Navy Training Ship Juan Sebastian Elcano at the Suluan waters in Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning. The Elcano is currently in the country to join Filipinos in commemorating the arrival of the Armada de Maluco (a.k.a., Magellan-Elcano expedition) that completed the first circumnavigation of the world.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) also unveiled the Suluan Quincentennial Marker in Suluan Island, the first of the 34 historical markers along the routes of the first circumnavigation in the Philippines.