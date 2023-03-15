Remembering a pillar of Philippine Journalism

MULTIMEDIA

PH Journalism icon Luis Teodoro remembered

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Irene Teodoro looks at the casket of her brother Luis Teodoro during his wake at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Commonwealth, Quezon City on Wednesday. Known by many as a pillar of Philippine journalism, the veteran journalist and former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication passed away on March 13.