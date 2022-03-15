Training under Alert Level 1

MULTIMEDIA

Running alongside trainees

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A child runs alongside Philippine Coast Guard trainees jogging near the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month. Tuesday marks two years since President Rodrigo Duterte implemented various levels of lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.