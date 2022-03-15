Training under Alert Level 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Running alongside trainees George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news Posted at Mar 15 2022 08:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child runs alongside Philippine Coast Guard trainees jogging near the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month. Tuesday marks two years since President Rodrigo Duterte implemented various levels of lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Gov't extends Alert Level 1 in NCR; more areas ease restrictions Read More: coronavirus COVID19 quarantine Alert Level 1 lockdown anniversary lockdown CPVID lockdowns /video/news/03/15/22/leni-kiko-tandem-bumisita-sa-soccsksargen/video/news/03/15/22/isko-hindi-nababahala-sa-resulta-ng-bagong-election-survey/video/news/03/15/22/ano-ang-nakakaimplunesiya-sa-survey-results/news/03/15/22/metro-manila-47-pang-lugar-nasa-alert-level-1-hanggang-marso-31/news/03/15/22/estadong-mas-maluwag-sa-alert-level-1-patuloy-na-pinag-uusapan