Running alongside trainees

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Mar 15 2022 08:46 PM

Training under Alert Level 1

A child runs alongside Philippine Coast Guard trainees jogging near the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month. Tuesday marks two years since President Rodrigo Duterte implemented various levels of lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. 

