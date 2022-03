Russia continues attacks on Ukraine capital

MULTIMEDIA

Russian strikes on Kyiv residential areas kill at least two

Handout, State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AFP

In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Tuesday, firemen work to extinguish a fire in a housing block hit by shelling in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv. Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people early on March 15, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital.