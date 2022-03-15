No bills here

MULTIMEDIA

'Barya lang po sa umaga'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A gas station attendant receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins in Manila on Tuesday amid rising fuel costs. The Department of Finance said on the same day the Philippine government stands to lose some P138.8 billion in revenues this year alone if fuel taxes are waived, while long-term losses can go up to more than P1 trillion.