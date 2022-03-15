No bills here

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Barya lang po sa umaga' George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 15 2022 06:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A gas station attendant receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins in Manila on Tuesday amid rising fuel costs. The Department of Finance said on the same day the Philippine government stands to lose some P138.8 billion in revenues this year alone if fuel taxes are waived, while long-term losses can go up to more than P1 trillion. DOF: Philippines to lose over P138.8 billion this year if fuel taxes suspended Philippines 'on track' to meet growth target despite rising oil prices: NEDA As fuel prices spike House committee OKs amendments to oil deregulation law Read More: gas fuel price hike oil price hike fuel increase jeepney fuel prices pump prices /business/03/15/22/bpo-workers-kinondena-ang-utos-na-balik-onsite-work-sa-abril/sports/03/15/22/pba-nlex-expects-big-fight-from-motivated-alaska-in-in-quarterfinals/video/sports/03/15/22/ej-obiena-di-makakasali-sa-torneyo-dahil-di-inendorso-ng-patafa/video/news/03/15/22/ilang-tsuper-tigil-pasada-muna-habang-wala-pang-fuel-subsidy/news/03/15/22/ka-leody-thankful-for-improvement-in-halalan-2022-survey