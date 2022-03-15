Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

'Barya lang po sa umaga'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 06:44 PM

No bills here

A gas station attendant receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins in Manila on Tuesday amid rising fuel costs. The Department of Finance said on the same day the Philippine government stands to lose some P138.8 billion in revenues this year alone if fuel taxes are waived, while long-term losses can go up to more than P1 trillion. 

Read More:  gas   fuel price hike   oil price hike   fuel increase   jeepney   fuel prices   pump prices  