Checking ballots for upcoming national elections

Verifying #Halalan2022 ballots

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Workers verify the printed ballots to be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Commission on Elections vowed Tuesday to allow "random sampling" of ballots printed during the period when stakeholders were refused access in the printing facility amid the omicron surge earlier this year.