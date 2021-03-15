MULTIMEDIA
Slain labor organizer Asuncion laid to rest
Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 15 2021 09:42 AM | Updated as of Mar 15 2021 09:48 AM
Families and friends bid farewell to labor organizer Emmanuel “Manny” Asuncion, one of the nine slain activists in what rights groups dubbed the “Bloody Sunday” killings, at Himlayang Caviteño in Cavite City on Sunday. Asuncion was killed inside his office at the Workers Assistance Center in Rosario, Cavite after allegedly resisting arrest during a police operation last March 7.
The Commission on Human Rights launched its independent investigation to determine whether the police officers used excessive force during the raid.
