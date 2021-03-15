MULTIMEDIA

Slain labor organizer Asuncion laid to rest

Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Families and friends bid farewell to labor organizer Emmanuel “Manny” Asuncion, one of the nine slain activists in what rights groups dubbed the “Bloody Sunday” killings, at Himlayang Caviteño in Cavite City on Sunday. Asuncion was killed inside his office at the Workers Assistance Center in Rosario, Cavite after allegedly resisting arrest during a police operation last March 7.

The Commission on Human Rights launched its independent investigation to determine whether the police officers used excessive force during the raid.