Manila conducts sanitation operation in Gagalangin, Tondo

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers from the Manila Sanitation Department conduct a sanitation operation in a community in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on Monday. The city of Manila placed 6 barangays- 185, 374, 521, 628, 675, and 847 -under localized lockdown from March 17 to March 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city.