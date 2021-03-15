MULTIMEDIA
Manila conducts sanitation operation in Gagalangin, Tondo
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 15 2021 01:33 PM
Workers from the Manila Sanitation Department conduct a sanitation operation in a community in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on Monday. The city of Manila placed 6 barangays- 185, 374, 521, 628, 675, and 847 -under localized lockdown from March 17 to March 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city.
