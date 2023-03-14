MULTIMEDIA

Residents barricade against Caybiga demolition

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Northern Police District attempt to cross a barricade built by residents of Sitio Gitna, Caybiga in Caloocan City before the scheduled demolition on Tuesday. Residents pleaded to authorities as demolition teams dismantled their houses to make way for the construction of the Mindanao Avenue Extension of the North Luzon Expressway.