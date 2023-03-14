Home > News MULTIMEDIA Residents barricade against Caybiga demolition Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 14 2023 01:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Northern Police District attempt to cross a barricade built by residents of Sitio Gitna, Caybiga in Caloocan City before the scheduled demolition on Tuesday. Residents pleaded to authorities as demolition teams dismantled their houses to make way for the construction of the Mindanao Avenue Extension of the North Luzon Expressway. Read More: Sitio Gitna Caybiga Caloocan City demolition Mindanao Avenue Extension North Luzon Expressway /sports/03/14/23/kairi-yeb-onic-book-first-mpl-indonesia-playoff-seat/sports/03/14/23/esports-msc-2023-set-for-june-10-18-in-cambodia/sports/03/14/23/nba-antetokounmpo-returns-sparks-bucks-over-kings/entertainment/03/14/23/ex-idol-contestant-carlo-bautista-releases-debut-ep/entertainment/03/14/23/watch-vhong-navarro-grateful-for-supreme-court-decision