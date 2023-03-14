MULTIMEDIA

Fluvial protest vs Manila Bay dredging

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a fluvial protest along the coast of Rosario, Cavite on Tuesday, urging the government to stop the destructive dredging activities in the southern part of Manila Bay. Fisherfolks in Rosario, Tanza, and Noveleta expressed concern on the ongoing dredging operations citing its negative impact to their livelihood.