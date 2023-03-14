MULTIMEDIA
Fluvial protest vs Manila Bay dredging
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 14 2023 02:40 PM
Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a fluvial protest along the coast of Rosario, Cavite on Tuesday, urging the government to stop the destructive dredging activities in the southern part of Manila Bay. Fisherfolks in Rosario, Tanza, and Noveleta expressed concern on the ongoing dredging operations citing its negative impact to their livelihood.
- /news/03/14/23/doh-slight-delay-in-delivery-of-covid-bivalent-jabs
- /entertainment/03/14/23/nlex-issues-traffic-advisory-ahead-of-harry-styles-concert
- /sports/03/14/23/adamsons-tubu-earns-uaap-player-of-the-week-honors
- /news/03/14/23/pagsusumbong-sa-lto-online-na
- /news/03/14/23/usaid-promotes-use-of-portable-chest-x-ray-machine