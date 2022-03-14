MULTIMEDIA

Vote-counting machines for the May 9 elections

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (right) and Commissioner George Garcia inspect the work at the assembly line of Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta. Rosa Laguna on Monday. The newly appointed Pangarungan said the tour of the facility is part of his policy of complete transparency to guard the sanctity of the elections.