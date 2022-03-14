Protesters slam big-time oil price hike

MULTIMEDIA

Protesters slam big-time oil price increase

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Multisectoral groups protest in front of an oil firm's station in Quezon City on Monday, as motorists line up to load fuel a day before another big-time oil price increase. Local oil firms have been raising fuel prices weekly, citing the rising price of oil in the international market because Russia's invasion of Ukraine.