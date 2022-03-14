Protesters slam big-time oil price hike

MULTIMEDIA
Protesters slam big-time oil price increase
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 14 2022 08:11 PM
Multisectoral groups protest in front of an oil firm's station in Quezon City on Monday, as motorists line up to load fuel a day before another big-time oil price increase. Local oil firms have been raising fuel prices weekly, citing the rising price of oil in the international market because Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- /video/news/03/14/22/robredo-pumalag-sa-fake-news-laban-sa-kaniya
- /news/03/14/22/ka-leody-laughs-off-claim-of-communists-dilawan-working-for-halalan2022
- /video/entertainment/03/14/22/reunion-nina-james-reid-nancy-ng-momoland-nagpakilig
- /news/03/14/22/guidelines-sa-pagturok-ng-sinovac-vaccines-sa-mga-bata-inihahanda
- /video/news/03/14/22/water-interruptions-posible-pang-humaba-maynilad