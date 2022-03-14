Home  >  News

Election watchdog issues "Fake Partylist Detector"guide

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2022 03:43 PM

Partylist Watch issues

Election watchdog Partylist Watch launches a "Fake PL Detector" to guide voters on choosing partylist groups amid an alleged "elite invasion" of the partylist system, during a program in Quezon City on Monday. The group warns voters of “fake partylists” that have no track record of championing marginalized sectors, particularly those represented by political dynasties, business interests, and those implicated in corruption and human rights violations. 

