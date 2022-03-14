A push for P470 salary increase

MULTIMEDIA

TUCP proposes P470 salary increase

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Representatives of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines seek an across the board salary increase of P470 for the National Capital Region at the NCR wage board in Gen Malvar, St., Manila on Monday. The group urged the labor department to consider the proposed increase, which will bring the minimum wage to P1,007 per day, citing that no wage hike has been implemented in the past two years amid rising costs of living across the country.