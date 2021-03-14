MULTIMEDIA

Professing faith during the COVID-19 pandemic

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Catholic devotees attend a mass outside the Quiapo Church on Sunday, nearly a year since Metro Manila was placed under community quarantine to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Local government units have reimposed curfews and placed localized lockdowns in capital region as the country records a spike in COVID-19 infections with 616,611 cases as of March 13.