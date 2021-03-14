Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flower beds in honor of fallen frontliners ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 14 2021 04:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Filipino artists and volunteers work on a public art installation “Whispering Flower Beds” as tribute to medical frontliners at the UP Philippine General Hospital Compound on Sunday. Visual artist Toym Imao in collaboration with Zena Bernardo, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, and the Concerned Artists of the Philippines began with the planting of blooms as part of the art installation in participation with the kin and friends of fallen frontliners on the eve of the first anniversary of the imposition for the first time of community quarantine in Metro Manila. Art installation itinayo sa PGH bilang pagpupugay sa health workers Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus UP-PGH Whispering Flower Beds Toym Imao Concerned Artists of the Philippines Manila general community quarantine 1 year of community quarantine /news/03/14/21/senate-panel-shelves-pnp-pdea-probe-as-sinas-villanueva-positive-for-covid-19/news/03/14/21/mas-nakahahawa-eksperto-ipinaliwanag-ang-covid-19-variants-na-nakita-sa-ph/sports/03/14/21/pba-terrafirma-selects-joshua-munzon-as-first-overall-pick/sports/03/14/21/pba-navarro-goes-to-northport-tungcab-to-tnt-in-special-gilas-draft/news/03/14/21/qc-imposing-liquor-ban-march-15-31-gyms-spas-and-internet-cafes-to-also-close