Flower beds in honor of fallen frontliners

Filipino artists and volunteers work on a public art installation “Whispering Flower Beds” as tribute to medical frontliners at the UP Philippine General Hospital Compound on Sunday. Visual artist Toym Imao in collaboration with Zena Bernardo, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, and the Concerned Artists of the Philippines began with the planting of blooms as part of the art installation in participation with the kin and friends of fallen frontliners on the eve of the first anniversary of the imposition for the first time of community quarantine in Metro Manila.