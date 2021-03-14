MULTIMEDIA

Disinfection at the Manila Trial Court

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A worker disinfects a hallway inside the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court - Branch 9 in Arroceros, Manila on Sunday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagaso ordered all city government departments to only allow 30 percent of their workforce to physically report to work in an attempt to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. The Manila Emergency Operations Center reported 1,549 active COVID-19 cases in the city.