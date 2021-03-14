Home > News MULTIMEDIA Disinfection at the Manila Trial Court Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 14 2021 08:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker disinfects a hallway inside the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court - Branch 9 in Arroceros, Manila on Sunday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagaso ordered all city government departments to only allow 30 percent of their workforce to physically report to work in an attempt to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. The Manila Emergency Operations Center reported 1,549 active COVID-19 cases in the city. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Manila Trial Court disinfection Manila general community quarantine 1 year of community quarantine /sports/03/14/21/record-65-players-picked-in-pba-rookie-draft/business/03/14/21/mga-kainan-ng-unli-chicken-wings-apektado-ng-import-ban-dahil-sa-bird-flu/video/entertainment/03/14/21/performance-ng-k-pop-group-na-bts-sa-grammy-awards-inaabangan/video/news/03/14/21/oplan-kalinga-centers-puno-na-dahil-sa-pagtaas-ng-mga-kaso-ng-covid-19/video/news/03/14/21/pope-francis-nanguna-sa-misa-para-sa-ika-500-taon-ng-kristiyanismo-sa-ph