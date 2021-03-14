MULTIMEDIA

‘500 trees for 500 years of Christianity’

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Homonhon Island join the "500 trees for 500 years" tree planting activity on Sunday to celebrate the arrival of the Christian faith in the Philippines. The group, joined by the Polish Ambassador Karoslaw Szczepankiewics, Fr. Christian Ofilan, lay volunteers planted native trees in a watershed area in Barangay Pagbabangnan, Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

