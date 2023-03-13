Cases filed against Lambayong police

MULTIMEDIA
Families of teenagers killed in Sultan Kudarat shootout search for justice
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 13 2023 03:59 PM
Families and lawyers of 3 teens allegedly killed by cops in Sultan Kudarat speak to the media after filing charges of murder, falsification of documents and planting of evidence against 8 cops from Lambayong Police Station.
The victims - Samanudin Ali, Horton Ansa and Arsad Ansa - were killed during an alleged shootout after refusing to stop at a checkpoint on December 2022. Postmortem, autopsy and ballistics reports, however, show the 3 teenagers were shot at close range, according to the families’ legal counsel Atty. Ronald Halilid Torres.
