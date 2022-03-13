Memories of Martial Law

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2022 focuses on martial law Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News Posted at Mar 13 2022 03:38 PM | Updated as of Mar 13 2022 04:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People walk past a series of portraits installed along the University of the Philippines Academic Oval in Quezon City, as part of a photo documentary exhibit to raise awareness on the horrors of Martial Law, on Sunday. “Dard Memories: Victims of Martial Law” is part the of the UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2022. Tsek.PH: Fake news tungkol sa martial law, People Power mas lumaganap Read More: Martial Law Martial law education UP Adcademic Oval Dard Memories Victims of Martial Law UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2022 Marcos Philippine history /news/03/13/22/pulis-3-suspek-patay-sa-engkwentro-sa-sabungan/business/03/13/22/mga-manggagawa-umaaray-sa-mga-oil-price-hike/news/03/13/22/leni-to-visit-other-solid-north-areas-gets-another-endorsement/sports/03/13/22/bleague-shigas-rally-falls-short-against-mikawa/sports/03/13/22/jaja-stars-in-saitamas-4-set-win-against-nec