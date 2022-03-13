Home  >  News

UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2022 focuses on martial law

Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News

Posted at Mar 13 2022 03:38 PM | Updated as of Mar 13 2022 04:08 PM

Memories of Martial Law

People walk past a series of portraits installed along the University of the Philippines Academic Oval in Quezon City, as part of a photo documentary exhibit to raise awareness on the horrors of Martial Law, on Sunday. “Dard Memories: Victims of Martial Law” is part the of the UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2022.


 

