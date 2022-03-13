Memories of Martial Law

MULTIMEDIA

UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2022 focuses on martial law

Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News

People walk past a series of portraits installed along the University of the Philippines Academic Oval in Quezon City, as part of a photo documentary exhibit to raise awareness on the horrors of Martial Law, on Sunday. “Dard Memories: Victims of Martial Law” is part the of the UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2022.



