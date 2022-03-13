Baguio Market livens up as COVID restrictions eased

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Baguio City night market livens up as COVID-19 restrictions eased Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 13 2022 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of people flock to the night market, which offers bargain clothing and other products, along Harrison Road in Baguio City. Vendors reported an increase in sales as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions in major cities given the downtrend in coronavirus cases. Read More: COVID19 Alert Level 1 Baguio Night market Harrison Road Baguio City tourism /news/03/13/22/chinese-national-wanted-in-killing-of-taguig-condo-guard/sports/03/13/22/hart-erupts-for-44-points-to-lead-blazers-past-wizards/video/entertainment/03/13/22/ice-seguerra-moira-dela-torre-perform-suntok-sa-buwan/news/03/13/22/pulis-3-suspek-patay-sa-engkwentro-sa-sabungan/business/03/13/22/mga-manggagawa-umaaray-sa-mga-oil-price-hike