Baguio Market livens up as COVID restrictions eased

Baguio City night market livens up as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 13 2022 05:05 PM

Hundreds of people flock to the night market, which offers bargain clothing and other products, along Harrison Road in Baguio City. Vendors reported an increase in sales as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions in major cities given the downtrend in coronavirus cases.

