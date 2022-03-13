Baguio Market livens up as COVID restrictions eased

MULTIMEDIA

Baguio City night market livens up as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of people flock to the night market, which offers bargain clothing and other products, along Harrison Road in Baguio City. Vendors reported an increase in sales as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions in major cities given the downtrend in coronavirus cases.