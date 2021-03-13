MULTIMEDIA

Manila disinfects city hall against COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A member of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office disinfects the City Hall on Saturday as part of efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the city. The Manila city government placed under a 4-day lockdown two barangays and two hotels on March 11 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and was imposed to give way to disease surveillance, massive contact tracing, verification or testing, and rapid risk assessment.