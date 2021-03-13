MULTIMEDIA

Makati places 2 zones under COVID-19 lockdown

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Makati Public Safety Department organize food packs before distribution in Cuanco Street in Brgy. Pio Del Pilar, Makati City on Saturday, the first day of a three-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The city government placed 2 zones in the Barangay under lockdown after the city health department on Friday recorded 25 confirmed cases and 42 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the area.