Women pedal for climate justice, food security

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Women cyclists traverse the roads of Quezon City as part of the all-women Pedal for People and Planet bike action in six Asian countries on Sunday to celebrate International Women's Month. The bike action aims to raise awareness on climate change, issues of food security, clean energy and highlight the role of women in the fight for climate justice.