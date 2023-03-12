MULTIMEDIA

Good time for rice farmers

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

A farmer takes advantage of the sunny weather to dry rice grains at Barangay Putat in Nasugbu Batangas on Sunday. The farmgate price of palay in the area increased to P23 per kilo from P21.50 per kilo in January 2023.