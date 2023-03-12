Home  >  News

Good time for rice farmers

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 12 2023 04:42 PM

Good time for rice farmers

A farmer takes advantage of the sunny weather to dry rice grains at Barangay Putat in Nasugbu Batangas on Sunday. The farmgate price of palay in the area increased to P23 per kilo from P21.50 per kilo in January 2023. 

