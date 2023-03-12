Home > News MULTIMEDIA Good time for rice farmers Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 12 2023 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A farmer takes advantage of the sunny weather to dry rice grains at Barangay Putat in Nasugbu Batangas on Sunday. The farmgate price of palay in the area increased to P23 per kilo from P21.50 per kilo in January 2023. Read More: rice rice farming farmgate prices /sports/03/12/23/football-gadia-delivers-as-cebu-nips-adt/sports/03/12/23/caloy-yulo-rules-vault-for-second-gold-in-baku/sports/03/12/23/tennis-carbonilla-leads-pta-charge-in-vietnam-itf-juniors/sports/03/12/23/uaap-baseball-new-look-up-overwhelms-la-salle/news/03/12/23/filipino-american-shot-killed-by-husband-in-daly-city