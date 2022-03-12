MULTIMEDIA

Temporarily free, from COVID

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) get inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside the Quezon City Jail on Saturday. The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) male dorm health service division aim to inoculate 1,000 to 3,000 PDLs during their vaccination drive.