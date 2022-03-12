MULTIMEDIA
Temporarily free, from COVID
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 12 2022 03:45 PM
Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) get inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside the Quezon City Jail on Saturday. The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) male dorm health service division aim to inoculate 1,000 to 3,000 PDLs during their vaccination drive.
