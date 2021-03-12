MULTIMEDIA

Reaching for a bargain

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 shop for clothes at a popular shopping mall in Antipolo on Friday. The country’s log for COVID-19 cases in a single day breached 4,000 Friday, the first time this year and the highest in 6 months putting the country’s total number of cases at 611,618.