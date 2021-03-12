Home > News MULTIMEDIA Reaching for a bargain Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 12 2021 06:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 shop for clothes at a popular shopping mall in Antipolo on Friday. The country’s log for COVID-19 cases in a single day breached 4,000 Friday, the first time this year and the highest in 6 months putting the country’s total number of cases at 611,618. PH logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest so far in 2021 OCTA projects over 6,500 new daily COVID-19 cases in PH by end-March Duterte eyes opening economy further in 'weeks' Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 shopping vendors clothes Antipolo /news/03/12/21/lalaki-timbog-sa-tangkang-pagsunog-sa-dating-pinapasukang-restoran/news/03/12/21/4578-bagong-covid-19-cases-naitala-pinakamataas-sa-6-na-buwan/news/03/12/21/wastong-pag-dispose-sa-face-masks-muling-ipinaalala/news/03/12/21/mangingisda-nalunod-matapos-subukang-mag-ayos-ng-fish-pen/news/03/12/21/pnp-to-set-up-checkpoints-at-covid-19-hotspots-as-infections-spike