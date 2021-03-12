Home > News MULTIMEDIA Minimum health protocol violators in QC Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 12 2021 10:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Hundreds of minimum health protocol violators from different communities in Quezon City are apprehended and processed at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on Friday in an effort to curb the surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. The police together with the local government Task Force Disiplina are enforcing the restrictions, but only gave tickets and face masks this time. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Quezon City health protocols mask face shield social distancing multimedia multimedia photos /sports/03/12/21/nba-durant-re-evaluated-next-week-but-needs-work-before-return/entertainment/03/12/21/kathrtyn-and-daniel-lead-star-magic-artists-in-greeting-direk-lauren-on-his-birthday/spotlight/03/12/21/ive-aged-30-years-long-covid-patients-battle-acute-symptoms/entertainment/03/12/21/look-kz-tandingan-marks-birthday-with-special-photo-shoot/business/03/12/21/adb-approves-400-million-loan-to-help-ph-purchase-coronavirus-vaccines