MULTIMEDIA

Minimum health protocol violators in QC

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hundreds of minimum health protocol violators from different communities in Quezon City are apprehended and processed at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on Friday in an effort to curb the surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. The police together with the local government Task Force Disiplina are enforcing the restrictions, but only gave tickets and face masks this time.