Checking for symptoms

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Commuters queue at a designated bus stop in Quezon City to catch a ride on Friday, a few days before authorities reimplement a curfew in a bid to arrest the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the capital region. Metro Manila mayors have recently agreed to impose a unified daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 2 weeks beginning Monday, March 15, 2021.