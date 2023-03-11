Mother arrives in wake of children killed by partner

MULTIMEDIA
OFW mother arrives in wake of children killed by live-in partner
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 11 2023 04:49 PM
Virginia Dela Peña, the mother of four siblings killed by her live-in partner in Trese Martirez, Cavite, mourns upon seeing their remains at their hometown’s chapel in Taysan, Batangas City on Saturday. Dela Peña, an OFW, says extreme jealousy was the suspect’s motive for killing her children.
