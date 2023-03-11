Mother arrives in wake of children killed by partner

MULTIMEDIA

OFW mother arrives in wake of children killed by live-in partner

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Virginia Dela Peña, the mother of four siblings killed by her live-in partner in Trese Martirez, Cavite, mourns upon seeing their remains at their hometown’s chapel in Taysan, Batangas City on Saturday. Dela Peña, an OFW, says extreme jealousy was the suspect’s motive for killing her children.