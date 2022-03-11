Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID vax site near Quiapo Church George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 11 2022 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People approach a vaccination site set up by the Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Health at the Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila on Friday. The site, operational every Friday in front of the Quiapo Church, gives primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and up as well as booster shots for vaccinated adults as the country ramps up its inoculation drive. PH 'ready' for new variant, adjusts COVID jabs target to fend off mutations: vaccine official WHO: Another COVID-19 wave 'inevitable', Filipinos urged to stay vigilant Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine MMDA< DOH Quiapo Church COVID-19 vaccine site /news/03/11/22/robredo-camp-taking-threats-seriously-amid-viral-acid-attack-warning/news/03/11/22/uniteam-pledges-to-fund-ched-scholarship-program/overseas/03/11/22/australia-battles-spread-of-japanese-encephalitis/news/03/11/22/magnanakaw-to-hero-isko-snickers-at-rival-inspired-by-ant-man/news/03/11/22/fuel-subsidy-kasado-na-sa-susunod-na-linggo