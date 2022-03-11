MULTIMEDIA

COVID vax site near Quiapo Church

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People approach a vaccination site set up by the Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Health at the Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila on Friday. The site, operational every Friday in front of the Quiapo Church, gives primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and up as well as booster shots for vaccinated adults as the country ramps up its inoculation drive.