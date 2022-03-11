Home  >  News

Not yet off the hook against COVID

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2022 06:47 PM | Updated as of Mar 11 2022 07:05 PM

Young people receive their COVID-19 vaccination at a theater complex in Quezon City on Friday. The World Health Organization representative in the Philippines said Filipinos should remain vigilant as coronavirus surges in other parts of the world might result in a new variant and reach the country. 

