MULTIMEDIA

Not yet off the hook against COVID

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Young people receive their COVID-19 vaccination at a theater complex in Quezon City on Friday. The World Health Organization representative in the Philippines said Filipinos should remain vigilant as coronavirus surges in other parts of the world might result in a new variant and reach the country.

Read More: coronavirus COVID19 pandemic vaccine virus