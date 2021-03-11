Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Warning: No more PDA during pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2021 09:06 AM

Warning: No more PDA during pandemic

A couple spends time for leisure and exercise while observing minimum health protocols at Capitol Commons park in Pasig City on Wednesday. The Philippine National Police said it will call out couples exhibiting public display of affection (PDA) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. 

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   couple   pda   park   biking   Pasig   multimedia   multimedia photos  