Home > News MULTIMEDIA NKTI health workers demand for allowance release Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 11 2021 02:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers hold a noise barrage outside the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City on Thursday to express their disappointment over their withheld meals, transportation, and accommodation allowances under the Bayanihan 2 law. The group demanded the immediate release of the P82-million budget earmarked for the period of September 1- December 31, 2020, citing the rise in cost of living while receiving low salaries and miniscule benefits amid the pandemic. PH needs bigger stimulus for economy to recover: solon As millions go jobless, Palace says cash aid not an option for now Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) allowance pandemic aid pandemic aid Philippines pandemic aid health workers pandemic allowance health workers multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/11/21/1-taong-lockdown-mga-tsuper-ng-jeep-nakaraos-na-ba-sa-epekto-ng-pandemya/news/03/11/21/palace-says-vp-politicking-robredo-camp-throws-accusation-at-duterte-allies/sports/03/11/21/pba-to-push-through-with-3x3-competition-in-season-46/overseas/03/11/21/covid-19-vaccines-for-sale-on-dark-web-study/entertainment/03/11/21/lea-salonga-nag-fangirl-sa-photo-card-ni-v-ng-bts