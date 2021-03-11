Home  >  News

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2021 02:45 PM

NKTI health workers demand for allowance release

Health workers hold a noise barrage outside the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City on Thursday to express their disappointment over their withheld meals, transportation, and accommodation allowances under the Bayanihan 2 law. The group demanded the immediate release of the P82-million budget earmarked for the period of September 1- December 31, 2020, citing the rise in cost of living while receiving low salaries and miniscule benefits amid the pandemic.

