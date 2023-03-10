MULTIMEDIA

Masidtalak Class, ready to serve

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Newly graduated Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadet Jeremy Gumatay of the “Masidtalak” Class of 2023 reacts as he his greeted by his parents after the PNPA’s 44th Commencement Exercises in Camp General Mariano Castaneda in Silang, Cavite on Friday. Some 208 cadets graduated, with 186 joining the Philippine National Police while 11 each will go to the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management.