TESDA resumes face-to-face classes as COVID-19 restriction eases

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Students pasteurize bottles of mango jam for longer shelf life during their class on Food Processing at the Pasay Makati District Training and Assessment Center (PMDTAC) inside the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) complex in Taguig City on Thursday. Different schools and training centers have slowly resumed face-to-face classes as COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila remain low.

