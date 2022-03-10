Home > News MULTIMEDIA TESDA resumes face-to-face classes as COVID-19 restriction eases George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 10 2022 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students pasteurize bottles of mango jam for longer shelf life during their class on Food Processing at the Pasay Makati District Training and Assessment Center (PMDTAC) inside the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) complex in Taguig City on Thursday. Different schools and training centers have slowly resumed face-to-face classes as COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila remain low. FROM THE ARCHIVES Limited face-to-face training, assessments resume in Metro Manila: TESDA Read More: COVID-19 restrictions Alert level 1 Technical Education and Skills Development Authority TESDA food processing Pasay Makati District Training and Assessment Center face-to-face classes in-person classes education pandemic classes /spotlight/03/10/22/xis-anti-graft-drive-turns-to-cash-trail/business/03/10/22/mcdo-ph-says-select-restos-to-serve-as-vax-sites/news/03/10/22/ka-leody-promises-half-of-cabinet-will-be-women-lgbtqia/business/03/10/22/sardines-manufacturers-ask-dti-for-price-increase/life/03/10/22/pinoy-media-congress-returns-as-digital-caravan