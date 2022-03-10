Tax exemption on poll workers' honoraria, allowances pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teacher-poll workers push for tax exemption of honoraria, allowances Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 10 2022 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-Philippines) scuffle with policemen and security personnel during a protest outside the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The protesters urged the government to exempt from tax the honoraria, travel allowances and other benefits of poll workers. Comelec OKs pay hike for 2022 poll workers; fully-vaccinated 'preferred' Read More: Comelec teachers poll workers Alliance of Concerned Teachers ACT-Philippines honoraria allowance honorarium election workers poll workers allowance election workers allowance Halalan Halalan 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 eleksyon eleksyon 2022 2022 elections elections protest protest action rally /news/03/10/22/notoryus-na-rapist-timbog-sa-caloocan/spotlight/03/10/22/xis-anti-graft-drive-turns-to-cash-trail/business/03/10/22/mcdo-ph-says-select-restos-to-serve-as-vax-sites/news/03/10/22/ka-leody-promises-half-of-cabinet-will-be-women-lgbtqia/business/03/10/22/sardines-manufacturers-ask-dti-for-price-increase