Tax exemption on poll workers' honoraria, allowances pushed

Teacher-poll workers push for tax exemption of honoraria, allowances

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-Philippines) scuffle with policemen and security personnel during a protest outside the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The protesters urged the government to exempt from tax the honoraria, travel allowances and other benefits of poll workers.