Repeal Mining Act of 1995, says anti-mining group

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Environmental advocates march to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City on Thursday, in commemoration of the enactment of the Mining Act of 1995, to demand accountability from the Duterte administration in upholding the agency’s mandate to protect the environment. The group urged the public to elect candidates who will champion the cause of the environment and indigenous communities in the upcoming polls.