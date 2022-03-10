Home  >  News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2022 04:55 PM

Lacson visits Baclaran in #Halalan2022 presidential campaign

Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson talks to locals during a sortie at the Barangay Baclaran Hall in Parañaque City on Thursday. The tandem of Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III previously said they were unaffected by the motorcade ban in Davao City imposed by its mayor and vice-presidential hopeful Sara Duterte, with Lacson saying they prefer to have actual conversations with voters instead of going around an area on campaign floats. 

