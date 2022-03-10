Lacson visits Baclaran in #Halalan2022 presidential campaign

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Listening to supporters George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 10 2022 04:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson talks to locals during a sortie at the Barangay Baclaran Hall in Parañaque City on Thursday. The tandem of Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III previously said they were unaffected by the motorcade ban in Davao City imposed by its mayor and vice-presidential hopeful Sara Duterte, with Lacson saying they prefer to have actual conversations with voters instead of going around an area on campaign floats. 'E di maglalakad kami': Lacson, Sotto unaffected by motorcade ban in Davao City Lacson, Sotto say election lawyer Garcia 'really qualified' as Comelec commissioner Read More: Halalan 2022 Ping Lacson Panfilo Lacson campaign presidential campaign elections national elections presidential elections /news/03/10/22/notoryus-na-rapist-timbog-sa-caloocan/spotlight/03/10/22/xis-anti-graft-drive-turns-to-cash-trail/business/03/10/22/mcdo-ph-says-select-restos-to-serve-as-vax-sites/news/03/10/22/ka-leody-promises-half-of-cabinet-will-be-women-lgbtqia/business/03/10/22/sardines-manufacturers-ask-dti-for-price-increase