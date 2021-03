MULTIMEDIA

Manila barangay prepares for lockdown after spike in COVID-19 infection

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A resident prepares after the city government ordered a 4-day lockdown in Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the lockdown in Barangays 351 and 725, and hotels- Malate Bayview Mansion and Hop Inn Hotel starting March 11 midnight after detecting increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.