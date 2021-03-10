MULTIMEDIA

'Justice for Southern Tagalog activists'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Human rights advocates hold a protest at the Liwasang Diokno Freedom Park on Wednesday to condemn the synchronized police operations in Southern Tagalog region that claimed the lives of 9 activists and arrest of 6 members of different people’s organizations. The group urged the government to conduct independent investigation on the use of ‘lethal force’ during the raid and called for justice for those killed during the separate PNP-CIDG operations in Cavite, Batangas and Rizal last March 7.