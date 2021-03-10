Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Justice for Southern Tagalog activists' Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 10 2021 01:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Human rights advocates hold a protest at the Liwasang Diokno Freedom Park on Wednesday to condemn the synchronized police operations in Southern Tagalog region that claimed the lives of 9 activists and arrest of 6 members of different people’s organizations. The group urged the government to conduct independent investigation on the use of ‘lethal force’ during the raid and called for justice for those killed during the separate PNP-CIDG operations in Cavite, Batangas and Rizal last March 7. 'Bloody Sunday': Rights groups call for investigation into killings of activists Read More: Southern Tagalog activists Bloody Sunday PNP-CIDG operation human rights /news/03/10/21/philippines-optimistic-it-can-vaccinate-most-health-workers-seniors-vs-covid-19-by-mid-year/overseas/03/10/21/japan-to-give-41-million-aid-to-asian-nations-over-vaccine-supply/news/03/10/21/only-4-out-of-17-metro-manila-lgus-compliant-with-covid-19-contact-tracing-standards-dilg/business/03/10/21/fil-israeli-firm-to-set-up-covid-19-vaccine-manufacturing-plant-in-ecozone-peza/video/spotlight/03/10/21/throwback-aksidente-sa-kalsada-red-alert