MULTIMEDIA
Pinoy mavericks: PH Naval Air Wing demonstrates readiness
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news
Posted at Mar 09 2023 02:28 PM
Members of the Philippine Navy – Naval Air Wing conduct a step by step demonstration as they participate in the disaster risk and rescue teams static display, readiness and capability exhibit at the Quirino grandstand in Manila on Thursday. The readiness exhibit was organized in participation with the Manila DRRMO, the Metro Manila Development Authority, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy's Naval Air wing.
