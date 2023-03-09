MULTIMEDIA

Fishing in Pola's blackened waters

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

A fisherman walks along a makeshift barrier in the coastal town of Pola, Mindoro island on Wednesday. Authorities located a tanker loaded with 800,000 liters of industrial oil, about 7.5 nautical miles from Balingawan Point, facing Pola Municipality. The tanker sank on 28 February spilling part of its cargo and affecting the livelihood of more than 15,000 fishermen, resorts, and other business establishments.