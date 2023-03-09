MULTIMEDIA
Fishing in Pola's blackened waters
Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 09 2023 03:37 PM
A fisherman walks along a makeshift barrier in the coastal town of Pola, Mindoro island on Wednesday. Authorities located a tanker loaded with 800,000 liters of industrial oil, about 7.5 nautical miles from Balingawan Point, facing Pola Municipality. The tanker sank on 28 February spilling part of its cargo and affecting the livelihood of more than 15,000 fishermen, resorts, and other business establishments.
